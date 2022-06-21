Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.93. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 14,074 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,560,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,599.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 770,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,777 in the last three months. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.