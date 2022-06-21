Henry Turcan Purchases 47,000 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,390 ($21,300.83).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).

Shares of NANO stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.90 ($0.45). 1,068,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,682. The firm has a market cap of £113.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. Nanoco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

