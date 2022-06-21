High Liner Foods Incorporated Purchases 2,398 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,857.98.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37.

Shares of HLF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.47. 3,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,738. The company has a market cap of C$415.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.26.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. Analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

