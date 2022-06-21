Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.78

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

