Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

