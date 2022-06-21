Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.35. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 42,143 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 673,889 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

