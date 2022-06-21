Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Purchases 60,037 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.