Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $269.00

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $269.00 and last traded at $269.12, with a volume of 104830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.73.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

