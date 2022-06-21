Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

HSW stock opened at GBX 101.32 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.36. The stock has a market cap of £119.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

In other news, insider Eimear Moloney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($48,383.15).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.