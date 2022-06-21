Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.01. Hostess Brands shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 5,143 shares traded.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,237,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

