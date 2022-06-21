Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.91. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 78,219 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth $441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.