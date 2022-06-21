Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.91. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 78,219 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
