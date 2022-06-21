Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.91. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 78,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

