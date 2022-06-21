HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

HPQ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,275,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,417,896. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

