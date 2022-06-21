HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

