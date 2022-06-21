H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$12.31 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.51.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

