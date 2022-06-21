HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.37).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.84) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday.

HSBA opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,050.47).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

