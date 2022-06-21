Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.82. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

