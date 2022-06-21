Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUBB stock opened at $171.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

