Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.