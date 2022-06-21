Huize (HUIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 24th.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of HUIZ opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Huize at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huize (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services.

