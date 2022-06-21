Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $200.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

