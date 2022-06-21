Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.37

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.37 and traded as high as $59.70. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
