Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.37

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.37 and traded as high as $59.70. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

