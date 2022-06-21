Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.37

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.37 and traded as high as $59.70. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 7,031 shares.
HURN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
