Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.37

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.37 and traded as high as $59.70. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 7,031 shares.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

