Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59.
About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)
