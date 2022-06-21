Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

HRNNF stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

