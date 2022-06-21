Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.04.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.70. 453,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.