Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.04.
Hydro One stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.70. 453,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46.
About Hydro One (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Read More
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.