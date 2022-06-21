Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.56. Hyliion shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 15,736 shares changing hands.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $637.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

