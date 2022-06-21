Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.56. Hyliion shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 15,736 shares changing hands.
HYLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $637.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.
Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
