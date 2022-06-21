Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $61,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.