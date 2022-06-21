Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

