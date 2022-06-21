Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,724,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

