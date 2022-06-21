Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.11

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $6.67. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 518,167 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.
About Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idaho Strategic Resources (NJMC)
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.