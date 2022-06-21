iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $449.00

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.41), with a volume of 8849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.69.

Get iEnergizer alerts:

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.