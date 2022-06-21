IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $876.04 million, a PE ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 105.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 96,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.