iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

