Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.