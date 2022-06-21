Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading 2.9% Higher

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

