ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.35. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 18,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 897,597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 925.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

