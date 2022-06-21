ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.35. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 18,688 shares changing hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
