Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 148,199 shares.The stock last traded at $34.92 and had previously closed at $33.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunocore by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

