Imperial Helium (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Trading Up 1.6%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 77,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 93,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
Imperial Helium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPHF)
