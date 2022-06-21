Imperial Helium (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Trading Up 1.6%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 77,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 93,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Imperial Helium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPHF)

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

