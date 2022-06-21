IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several research firms recently commented on IMV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$75.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.