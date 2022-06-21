Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,030.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $453,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,980 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

