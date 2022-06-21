INDUS (ETR:INH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.60

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €23.60 ($24.84) and last traded at €23.65 ($24.89), with a volume of 7485 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.00 ($25.26).

INH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on INDUS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52. The stock has a market cap of $636.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

