Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 72340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.51. The stock has a market cap of £504.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Industrials REIT Company Profile (LON:MLI)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

