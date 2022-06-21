Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

