Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 653.60 ($8.01).

A number of research firms have commented on INF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.39) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 518 ($6.34) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.37), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($198,481.55). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($51,269.50).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 551.80 ($6.76) on Tuesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.69). The firm has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

