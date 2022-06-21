Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $720.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.24) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

IFJPY stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Informa has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

