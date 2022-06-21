Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Up 12.3%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. 215,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 32,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07.
Information Analysis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
