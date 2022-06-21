Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans Sells 1,958 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INGR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. 453,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ingredion by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

