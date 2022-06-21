Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

