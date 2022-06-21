Insider Buying: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Purchases 3,650 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.