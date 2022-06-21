Insider Buying: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Purchases 3,650 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
